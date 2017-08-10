Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | HireVue Supports 2017 Candidate Experience Awards as Global Underwriter HireVue Supports 2017 Candidate Experience Awards as Global Underwriter HireVue Supports 2017 Candidate Experience Awards as Global Underwriter RecommendedDisrupt Talent: Shaker to Support Annual Future of Talent Retreat Exploring Changes on the HorizonHireVue Supports 2017 Candidate Experience Awards as Global UnderwriterDriveScale Enables Move from Public to Private Cloud for Clearsense, Reducing Costs and Improving Performance While Maintaining Agility