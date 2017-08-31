Historic flooding affects employees of GHT; Company to Match Donations up to $25,000

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – August 30, 2017) – Record-breaking rainfall and devastating floods from Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area over the weekend. According to local authorities, to date at least 31 deaths are attributed to the storm. FEMA currently reports receiving over 45,000 individual applications for assistance.

This historic flooding in the greater Houston area and emergency evacuations have hit home for employees of GHT. Some of the GHT families that live in and around the hardest hit areas have lost their homes and possessions to over 50 plus inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey.

This week at least four GHT employees homes were submerged or suffered catastrophic damage. Many more employees have friends and family members who have also suffered devastating losses. One of GHT’s team members texted, “Walking to it now looks like I lost everything.”

In response to these catastrophic events, GHT set up a donation fund to assist their employees through the recovery process.

Friends and families who want to contribute to the fund can follow or click on this link:

http://bit.ly/HoustonReliefGHT

GHT will be matching 100% of the donations up to the first $25,000.