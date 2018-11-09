Historical Acquisitions by Newdene Gold Inc. of Common Shares and Warrants in Routemaster Capital Inc.

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This new release is made by Newdene Gold Inc. (the “Acquiror”) to report historical acquisitions by the Acquiror of common shares (each, a “Common Share”) and warrants (each, a “Warrant”) of Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “Issuer”).

Pursuant to a private placement transaction that closed on June 12, 2017 (the “Offering”), the Acquiror purchased 3,076,923 units of the Issuer (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.13 per Unit for a total acquisition cost of $400,000. Each Unit was comprised of a Common Share and a Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 at any time prior to June 12, 2022. Immediately, after the Offering, the Acquiror owned 3,076,923 Common Shares and 3,076,923 Warrants of the Issuer which represented 15% of the total 20,513,693 Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately after the Offering and 26.09% on a partially diluted basis.

Between the Offering and the date of this press release, the Issuer issued an additional 21,000,000 Common Shares as a result of two private placements in 2017. The Acquiror did not participate in such private placements. Between the months of April 2018 and July 2018, the Acquiror acquired additional publicly-traded Common Shares of the Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange at a weighted average price of approximately $0.23. As of the date of this press release, the Acquiror held 3,818,923 Common Shares and 3,076,923 Warrants of the Issuer, which represents 9.19% of the total 41,513,693 Common Shares issued and outstanding and 15.46% on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror acquired the Units, Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. It may acquire additional securities of the Issuer in the future or may dispose of securities of the Issuer.

For more information, or for a copy of the report filed under applicable securities laws by the Acquiror in connection with the transactions referred to in this press release, please contact the Acquiror at 416 861 2262.

The address of the Acquiror is

Newdene Gold Inc.

65 Queen Street West, Suite 800

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 2M5