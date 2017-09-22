HMSHost to Continue Operating Service Areas along New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway for 25 Years

BETHESDA, MD–(Marketwired – Sep 22, 2017) – HMSHost announced today that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has approved the recommendation that the global restaurateur continue to operate food & beverage and retail offerings at the Service Areas along the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway for 25 years. Under this agreement, HMSHost will continue to operate to 2044. New gourmet, in-demand restaurant brands will be added to the popular brands HMSHost offers; and the facilities will be redeveloped to create a greatly enhanced traveler experience.

“HMSHost is absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to continue partnering with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to serve travelers on the roadways of New Jersey,” said HMSHost President and CEO Steve Johnson. “We thank the NJTA and look forward to being a part of travelers’ journeys by welcoming them to upgraded, state-of-the-art facilities with popular brands.”

The Service Areas will be rebuilt or redeveloped with major changes to create more open, bright spaces, and a focus on traveler safety, enhanced dining with additional seating, modernization, and restroom expansion. The building designs will incorporate sustainable elements including LED lighting along with maximized use of natural light, and recycled building materials. The buildings will also utilize energy-saving HVAC units, high performance insulation, and water-saving fixtures.

HMSHost will operate in 17 Service Areas, delivering fresh, made-to-order dining options, and well-known brands such as Burger King, Popeye’s, Refresh&Co, and travelers’ favorite coffee, Starbucks. Additional new, industry-leading restaurant brands will be announced in the future. After redevelopment is completed, the Service Areas will provide a better, more efficient flow for travelers with ease and convenience, creating an overall first-class experience.

“This contract is great news for drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway,” said Turnpike Authority Executive Director Joseph W. Mrozek. “Thanks to the investment HMSHost will be making in these facilities, we’ll be able to offer drivers bright, safe, modern service areas where they will be able to rest and refresh themselves before heading back out on the road. We look forward to getting these facilities online, and we look forward to continuing our excellent working partnership with HMSHost.”

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to greatly enhance the traveler experience with upgraded facilities along the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Amy Dunne. “We have big plans to evolve the dining offerings at these service areas with new and innovative concepts, while also delivering popular restaurants that travelers have come to love.”

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe, and in 99 motorway locations in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $3.1 billion and employs more than 39,500 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of over EUR4.5 billion in 2016, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. We can also be found on Facebook at fb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost.