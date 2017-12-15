Holiday Shoppers Rejoice: B&H Photo Offers Free Next Day Shipping until December 21

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – December 15, 2017) – For those who have not completed their holiday shopping, don’t fret! B&H Photo Video Pro Audio is offering free next day shipping on thousands of this year’s most popular products, including computers, cameras, lenses, speakers, smart home equipment, and much more.

The B&H shipping offer runs from Friday, December 15 at 11:00 AM EST until Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM EST. During this period, free next day shipping will be the default shipping option for thousands of products from the biggest photo, video, audio, and tech brands including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, DJI,Zeiss, Lensbaby, Sennheiser, Bose, Pioneer, and more.

Upon its conclusion on December 21st, the free next day shipping program will be available again from Tuesday, December 26 at 12:01 AM EST to Thursday, December 28 at 4:00 PM EST to accommodate New Year’s shoppers.

