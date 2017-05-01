Home Capital Draws $1B of its $2B Line of Credit

CBJ — The troubles continue for mortgage lender Home Capital Group, which has been forced to draw $1 billion from its new $2 billion line of credit. The funds are being used to prop up its Home Trust subsidiary after clients withdrew hundreds of millions of dollars worth of savings.

“Access to these funds is intended to mitigate the impact of a decline in Home Trust’s High Interest Savings Account (HISA) deposit balances,” Home Capital said in a press release.

That balance was “expected to be approximately $391 million on Monday, May 1 after settlements of Friday’s transactions,” the company said. That’s about $1 billion less than the balance from a week ago.

The press release added that the terms of its new line of credit “will have a material impact on earnings,” sending a warning to investors that previous financial targets won’t be met. The company is set to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Home Capital’s line of credit included a “non-refundable commitment fee” of $100 million for the first $1 billion used. In conjunction with the standby interest rate charged, the effective interest rate on the loan is more than 22%.

Shares of the Toronto-based lender tumbled last week following allegations from Ontario’s securities watchdog that it misled investors, accusations it says are without merit and has promised to defend itself against. The news spurred many savers to withdraw their deposits, which Home Capital uses to fund its lending.

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan gave the $2 billion credit line last week to Home Capital, but the terms of that loan have raised fears that Home Capital is in urgent need of cash.

The Ontario Securities Commission has scheduled a hearing into the allegations against Home Capital.

@CanBizJournal