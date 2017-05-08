Home Capital Update

CBJ — Home Capital has withdrawn $1.4 billion of the $2 billion loan it was recently given as savers continue to pull funds out of the alternative mortgage lender at an alarming rate.

Home Capital said it had $192 million left in its savings accounts as of the end of Friday. That figure has fallen by more than $1 billion in a matter of weeks as regulators began a probe into the lenders practices amid concerns over its ability to remain in business.

The company secured a $2-billion lifeline from pension plan HOOPP at the end of April, but that loan came with an onerous interest attached. Almost three-quarters of that money has already been spent, in less than two weeks.

As more people withdraw their money, Home Capital is burning through cash, including that lifeline. Unless the company can stem the tide — and fast — they soon won’t have enough cash left to loan out new mortgages to stay in business, despite having a portfolio of mortgages that the company says “continues to perform well.”

To hoard as much cash as possible, the company also suspended its quarterly dividend on Monday “to prudently manage liquidity.”

Home Capital was supposed to reveal its latest quarterly earnings last week, but delayed them until this coming Thursday, after markets closed. Those numbers will be closely scrutinized to see how the company’s loans have been performing.

