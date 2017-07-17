Home Sales Down in June

CBJ — The Canadian Real Estate Association is reporting that cumulative nationwide home sales fell in June by their largest amount in seven years. About 70% of all markets cooled down during what is normally the most popular time of the year for real estate.

CREA said home sales fell by 6.7% last month compared to May — the sharpest monthly decline since 2010 and the third straight monthly contraction.

Home sales have now fallen 14% since peaking in March. The April to June period is typically a busy time for home sales as the warmer weather tends to bring out buyers.

New rules implemented by the Ontario government aimed at cooling the housing market’s runaway prices — particularly the Greater Toronto Area — seem to be impacting on the national numbers. Ontario essentially followed the lead of British Columbia in adding a 15% foreign sales tax on purchasers from other countries, who don’t have a principal residence here in Canada. It’s widely believed the skyrocketing prices in both provinces was largely due to Asian investors looking to turn huge profits, either by flipping properties or holding on to them as rental units — at increased prices. Clearly their appetite for buying has diminished with the new tax levy.

“Changes to Ontario housing policy made in late April have clearly prompted many home buyers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region to take a step back and assess how the housing market absorbs the changes,” said CREA’s chief economist, Gregory Klump. “The recent increase in interest rates could reinforce a lack of urgency to purchase or, alternatively, move some buyers off the sidelines before their pre-approved mortgage rate expires.”

While sales have dropped, prices on average are flat on an annual basis. The average price of a Canadian home sold in June was $504,458, a 0.4% increase in the past year. But that figure has dropped by nearly 10 per cent from the $559,317 average price in April. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average house price rose in June in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. In every other province, the average declined compared to the previous month.

Prices have been skewed higher for a long time by the hot Toronto and Vancouver markets, but the price in both fell in June compared to May, dragging down the national figure. If those two cities are stripped out, the average Canadian house price would drop to $394,660.

