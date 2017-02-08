Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Homebell accelerates expansion with cloud technology from NewVoiceMedia Homebell accelerates expansion with cloud technology from NewVoiceMedia Homebell accelerates expansion with cloud technology from NewVoiceMedia RecommendedSophos Adds Advanced Machine Learning to Its Next-Generation Endpoint Protection Portfolio with Acquisition of InvinceaMoovly Completes VideoBlocks Integration Adding $10M USD in Digital Assets to its PlatformKantar: Apple Finishes 2016 as Top Smartphone Brand in GB and US