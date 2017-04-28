Homegrown INDOCHINO Introduces Second Showroom in Greater Vancouver

VANCOUVER BC–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – INDOCHINO is doubling down on providing an extraordinary experience for customers in its hometown by opening a showroom in Metropolis at Metrotown on April 28th. This is the company’s second showroom in Greater Vancouver, built in response to growing customer demand across the Lower Mainland for even more access to perfectly tailored suits and shirts.

“We are extremely grateful for the loyalty, support and encouragement we’ve received from Vancouver and the surrounding area, and our Yaletown flagship continues to be our top performing location in Canada,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. “We’re committed to becoming a global brand that Vancouver can continue to be proud of. Before expanding further in the US, we felt that Metrotown would be a very convenient and accessible option for many of our existing customers and open our experience to new customers.”

Based in Vancouver, BC, INDOCHINO is the world’s largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. Inspired daily by the belief that men don’t need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand creates an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure. With suits starting from $529 and shirts from $90, customers can get better fits and better quality at a better price than off the rack alternatives.

The Metrotown showroom is situated in the middle of Greater Vancouver, in the Upper Level Atrium Court of the province’s premier shopping destination. The impressive 2,088 square foot space promises a luxurious and highly engaging experience. Shoppers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build fully personalized suits or shirts. Style Guides take customers’ measurements, help them select from hundreds of fabrics, and walk them through endless customization options, including pockets, lapels and monograms. Each garment is made-to-order and delivered in around four weeks.

INDOCHINO began selling online before opening its current downtown Vancouver showroom in 2015. The company has since expanded to nine additional markets across North America, including a cluster of three high-traffic showrooms in the Greater Toronto Area. The custom menswear leader plans to open eight showrooms in 2017. Metrotown will be its thirteenth location and follows successful launches this past month in Edmonton and Calgary.

“When we tested multiple locations in Toronto, we found that the lift and efficiency we achieve across the region is significant,” Green observed. “We’re using the same winning strategy out on the West Coast, augmenting the success of our Yaletown flagship with our new Metrotown showroom.”

INDOCHINO, which grew 54% year-over-year in 2016, is on track for over 50% year-over-year growth in 2017. The company is focused on continuing to execute a profitable growth plan and is already 10% above plan in fiscal 2017. Fiscal year-to-date, the company has shipped over 50% more sales dollars globally than for the same period last year.

“This year, we’re building off the momentum gained in 2016. It’s an exciting time for INDOCHINO and sales so far signal that we’ve hit our stride with our unique “Made For You” suiting experience,” continued Green. “Our showrooms in Edmonton and Calgary have each achieved over 200% of plan, while overall growth in Canada fiscal year-to-date is over 60% compared to the same period last year.”

To celebrate the Metrotown showroom launch, customers who book an appointment and get measured before May 31 will be entered into a draw to win a perfectly tailored wardrobe consisting of two suits and five shirts, all made to measure. No purchase is necessary.

To book an appointment with a Style Guide, visit: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

Metropolis at Metrotown | Upper Level Atrium Court

Business Hours: Mon to Sat 10 – 9; Sun 11 – 7

Telephone: (604)-436-1355

Book an appointment: www.indochino.com/showrooms

