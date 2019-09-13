HKE Wants to Buy LSE

CBJ — Hong Kong’s exchange has not given up hopes on taking over the London Stock Exchange, despite a rejection of its $39 billion takeover offer.

The Hong Kong exchange plans to have further talks with LSE investors.

The LSE is sticking with its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv – a deal that the HKEX offer had required the London exchange to abandon.

HKEX’s valuation of the LSE falls “substantially short” and the “ongoing situation in Hong Kong” adds to uncertainty for shareholders, the London bourse added, a reference to weeks of pro-democracy street protests in the former British colony.

The LSE also said a Hong Kong takeover could well be rejected by regulators or governments in Britain, the United States and Italy.

