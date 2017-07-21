Hong Kong Tourism Board Announces Hong Kong Cyclothon 2017 Speeds over Iconic Bridges

HONG KONG, July 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hong Kong Cyclothon 2017 invites cycling enthusiasts from Hong Kong and around the world to join the intense race and celebration in Hong Kong this October!

Hosted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) on Sunday 8 October, the Hong Kong Cyclothon will gather some 5,000 local and international cyclists in a race of speed and endurance. The 50km and 30km rides, in particular, offer a precious opportunity for riders to pedal through the diverse cityscape of Asia’s world city. Streaking on bike across three bridges, including Tsing Ma Bridge, is an exclusive and breathtaking experience on the 50km ride. This unique ride is a “must-do” for cycling amateurs and professionals alike.

Top cyclists from around the world will take part in the first-ever UCI Class 1.1 road race organized in Hong Kong and experience the city’s enchanting appeal and applause from enthusiastic spectators and visitors. Join the passionate crowd in front of Victoria Harbour and cheer for the professional riders in the heart of the Event Capital of Asia!

Date and Time 8 October 2017 (Sunday), 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Venue Tsim Sha Tsui East to Stonecutters Bridge / Ting Kau Bridge, Ma Wan and Eagle’s Nest Tunnel Main Activities 05:30 – 08:00 50 km Ride 08:15 – 10:00 30 km Ride 13:30 – 14:00 HKSAR 20th Anniversary Trophy 14:10 – 17:00 UCI Asia Tour Class 1.1 Road Race Vantage Points Both sides of Salisbury Road (near the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade) and Mody Road Website http://www.discoverhongkong.com/Cyclothon Enrollment http://register.hongkongcyclothon.com

Available from 10am, 22 July (HK Time, GMT+8)

Visitors can watch the exciting race and cheer on the top international cyclists up close along the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront.

