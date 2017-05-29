Hong Kong Tourism Board: Hong Kong Celebrates Dragon Boat Festival with 3-Day Races and Parties

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – May 29, 2017) – The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Tuen Ng Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival which pays tribute to Qu Yuan, a great poet in the Zhou Dynasty. It is celebrated across the globe on the 5th day in the fifth month on Lunar calendar. Hong Kong, as Asia’s World City with well-kept Chinese traditions, combines dragon boat races with exciting party elements and turn it into a 3-day, fun-filled carnival for everyone this summer!

Set against the city’s iconic skyline, the 2017 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival will be held from 2 to 4 June at Central Harbourfront. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the scale of the Carnival will be expanded, featuring exciting dragon boat races, food and beer, music and local cultural elements.

Highlights of this year include:

International dragon boat races in the heart of the city: Over 5,000 passionate paddlers from Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA, Canada, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Mainland China and Hong Kong will compete for a total of 27 championships at the famous Victoria Harbour.

Fun and creative races: A special obstacle race “Red Bull Dragon Roar” and the much-loved “Fancy Dress Race” will be staged on 4 Jun.

Music, beers and food trucks all in one place: For the first time, 14 food trucks will gather at the venue presenting local delicacies, including the festive rice dumplings. Together with concerts and beers, the Carnival will create a party atmosphere for all.



Come and join this party with boats, beers and cheers in Hong Kong!

