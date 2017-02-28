Hong Kong Welcomed Over 50 Top MICE Agents to Celebrate 2016 Success

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Feb 28, 2017) – Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK) has concluded its largest-ever Top MICE Agents Awards Ceremony and Familiarisation Trip, held from 22 to 26 February 2017, recognising over 50 top-performing agents from four strategic MICE markets, including Mainland China, India, Indonesia and South Korea.

This is the fifth consecutive year the city has hosted the award ceremony and mega familiarisation trip. New elements added this year included participants from South Korea and an experience-packed itinerary for the agents.

“Last year, Hong Kong saw 9.9% growth in MICE arrivals, the performance of our four strategic short-haul markets including Mainland China, India, Indonesia and South Korea was phenomenal,” said Kenneth Wong, General Manager of the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s MICE and Cruise Division. “Our in-market agency partners are a large part of this success, we would like to show our greatest gratitude for their tremendous support through the awards ceremony and familiarisation trip in the city.”

Key highlights of this year’s Top MICE Agents Awards Ceremony and Familiarisation Trip

Celebrating Success at the Award Ceremony: Over 50 winning agents from four countries received accolades for their extraordinary achievement at an award ceremony hosted at the Maritime Museum, a unique MICE venue featuring the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Award categories were customised for each market, including top performers for bringing the largest number of groups and delegates, plus best newcomers to recognise upcoming MICE stars with great potential.

Experiencing Hong Kong First-hand in a Mega Familiarisation Programme: During the five-day trip, over 50 top agents got to experience Hong Kong up-close and learn about the latest MICE venues, products and offers, including:

The Iron Man Experience, which recently opened at Hong Kong Disneyland, the first Disney theme park featuring the Marvel-themed ride;

The Chill Out @ The South pop-up at Ocean Park Hong Kong, for a unique wine and dine experience;

Happy Wednesday at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, where MICE delegates were treated to beer, food, a carnival party and a horse-racing experience; and

The Kerry Hotel, which houses a 1,756 square metre pillar-less grand ballroom with the capacity of 1,000pax in banquet setting, one of the city’s largest (to be opened this year).

Old Town Central, a compact neighbourhood reflects the contrast between old and new, heritage and creativity, as well as East and West.

To allow the top agents to experience Hong Kong like a local, a slew of Hong Kong attractions and experiences were seamlessly integrated into customised itineraries for each market, including guided tour of Old Town Central, trendy great outdoors experiences, such as hiking at the Peak, and rich cultural experiences for agents from different markets, including wing chun class for Indian delegates, tea-pairing for Indonesian delegates, Hong Kong-style milk tea and egg tart-making at PMQ for South Korean delegates, and an energising team-building experience for Mainland delegates at one of the city’s tallest event venues, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck.

Business Exchange at Contract Hong Kong: Over 60 local trade partners, including hotels, attractions and DMCs, gathered under one roof on 23 February for a direct business exchange session with top MICE agents from Mainland China to explore business collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about and apply for the 2017/18 Top MICE Agents Awards programme, contact our closest worldwide office below or the website landing page of the respective market, Mainland China, India, Indonesia or South Korea.

Media can download additional photos from the following FTP:

ftp://IChung-b:[email protected] /