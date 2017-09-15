Hong Kong’s Largest Wine & Dine Festival Is Back in October with the Most Exciting Chef Line-Up Ever

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 9th annual CCB (Asia) Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and title-sponsored by China Construction Bank (Asia), will be staged at the Central Harbourfront event space from 26-29 October. As the opening event for the Hong Kong Great November Feast, which is a whole month of wine events, street carnivals and gastronomic indulgence, this year’s festival will see the most exciting chef line-up in Wine & Dine Festival history. Together with the new Robert Parker Wine Advocate Pavilion and over 400 wine and dine booths, this four-day non-stop food and wine tasting event will make a wonderful gathering no food or wine lover will want to miss!

Chicago Chef Curtis Duffy, known for his immaculately constructed dishes and star of the award-winning documentary “For Grace,” awarded three Michelin Stars for four consecutive years and a James Beard award, affectionately known as the “Oscars of the culinary world.” Taiwan-born chef André Chiang is recognized as one of the most influential chefs in Asia with his “Octa-philosophy” of eight elements in his dishes. His French Restaurant André topped the lists and was ranked 2nd and 14th respectively of this year’s Asia and World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Singaporean chef Janice Wong appeared as a guest judge in season seven of Australia’s Masterchef. Nicknamed the Dessert Queen, owner of the 2am:dessertbar, and consultant partner of Hong Kong’s COBO HOUSE, the Cordon Bleu-educated Wong was named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef for two consecutive years. Together, these World top chefs will cook up exquisite dishes at the special culinary events in the Tasting Room, taking guests to a whole new level of gastronomic experience.

Other highlights include:

The Robert Parker Wine Advocate Pavilion, a quality tasting experience from established classics and rising stars to off-the-beaten-track producers selected by the Robert Parker Wine Advocate with a minimum rating of RP88. Bubbly Gala, a celebration of taste in a glamorous and joyful ambience with special vintages from boutique champagne growers, fruit-based Japanese sake and handmade makegeolli.

The Tasting Theatre, a platform for culinary and wine masters to share their knowledge.

The Trendy Food Zone, where visitors can eat like a local and discover all the trendy favourites of Hong Kong.

Date / Time: Thursday 26 October 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Friday 27 October Noon to 11:30pm

Saturday 28 October Noon to 11:30pm

Sunday 29 October Noon to 10:00pm Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space

