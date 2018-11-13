Hootsuite Announces New Features to Help Businesses Large and Small Maximize Impact with LinkedIn Pages

CBJ Newsmakers

Updates include improved publishing and an easier way to monitor and engage with audiences via new LinkedIn Notifications API that helps Hootsuite customers further succeed with social

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hootsuite, the leader in social media management trusted by more than 17 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000, announced today a deeper collaboration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. Hootsuite will be the first partner to build on LinkedIn’s new Notifications API, empowering the more than 30 million companies on LinkedIn with more ways to help manage and maximize engagement on their Pages. The added capabilities within Hootsuite will enable customers to further build their brands, strengthen customer relationships and drive business results on LinkedIn.

“Hootsuite worked closely with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to make it easier for our customers to drive engagement and succeed with social on LinkedIn,” said Stefan Krepiakevich, VP of Strategic Alliances, Hootsuite. “As a strategic partner of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, we’re thrilled to be the first social media management platform to build off LinkedIn’s Notifications API to deliver added value to our customers.”

Effective today, customers will also be able to leverage this enhanced product integration to schedule and publish video directly from Hootsuite and directly @mention Pages in LinkedIn posts to encourage audiences to engage with their company and tagged partners—all within a new streamlined re-authentication process. And coming later this month, Hootsuite Professional, Team, Business and Enterprise customers will be able to monitor what audiences are saying about their LinkedIn content and respond to public comments on posts through Hootsuite.

With more than 590 million professionals, LinkedIn is a powerful way for business professionals to connect with companies, receive the latest updates and industry news, research products and service offerings, and learn more about available job opportunities. As a result, LinkedIn Pages represents a significant business opportunity. Organizations that post on LinkedIn Pages at least once monthly, gain followers six times faster than those who don’t.

More information on the value of LinkedIn Pages integration within Hootsuite can be found here .

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leading social media management platform, trusted by more than 17 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .

