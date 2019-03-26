Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Hootsuite Integrates With Adobe Experience Platform to Unite Social Data With Omni-Channel Campaigns Hootsuite Integrates With Adobe Experience Platform to Unite Social Data With Omni-Channel Campaigns CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBook4Time Announces Integrated Payment System with CardConnectEnWave Signs Purchase Agreement with The Green Organic Dutchman for Three 120 kW REV™ Machines to Dry Cannabis in CanadaSheertex™ Launches Its Luxe Bridal Line Built to Be Tougher Than Her New Mother-in-Law