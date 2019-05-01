Hootsuite Layoffs

CBJ — Vancouver-based social media management company Hootsuite has laid off more than 100 employees.

Oftentimes there are signs of change in the air and there have been rumours of a sale, but the layoffs are said to have taken the employees by surprise.

In a statement, the company wrote: “Hootsuite communicated organizational changes in order to drive greater alignment with our growing company’s strategic priorities that best serve our customers.”

Hootsuite manages multiple social media platforms and blends them into one interface. It also became one of the first services to allow pre-scheduled social media posts. Created by Ryan Holmes in 2008, the system’s user interface takes the form of a dashboard and supports social network integrations for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

