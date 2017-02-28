Hop-on Subsidiary Re-Medical Seeks Licensing of Cannabis Transdermal Delivery Innovations

TEMECULA, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 28, 2017) – Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK: HPNN) announced today its subsidiary, Re-Medical, Inc., is setting up distribution of cannabis transdermal patches in legal jurisdictions.

Re-Medical is actively pursuing opportunities for production and distribution of the Company’s various innovative products for the transdermal delivery of standardized cannabinoid formulations. Partnerships, technology licensing agreements, and distribution contracts are being offered to locally authorized marijuana cultivators, producers of infused products, and medical marijuana dispensaries in California, Colorado, Washington, Nevada, and other self-regulated markets in the United States.

Re-Medical’s mission is to provide solutions for patients desiring to use cannabis as a nutraceutical alternative to traditional or prescription medications.

Re-Medical is a Hop-on company focused on alternative ways to deliver vitamins, supplements and other healthful products such as cannabis, utilizing transdermal patches and other novel technologies. The company has developed and isolated the benefits of cannabis and other vital plant extracts for best patient care. There are an estimated 80+ cannabinoids found in cannabis, each providing distinctive neuropathic effects. The company is currently applying for patents regarding the delivery of cannabis via transdermal patches. Re-Medical patches offer cost effective, accurate and clean delivery of these unique compounds.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK: HPNN) is a global ODM and OEM manufacturer of electronics, based in the United States. Over the past 20 years, Hop-on has successfully secured essential patents for mobile communications and computing technologies, and is respected for developing the world’s first disposable cell phone. Hop-on’s focus on smartphones and innovative mobile device applications is bringing cost friendly solutions to today’s demanding world market. Hop-on is also diversified in delivering cannabis remedies. For more information, please visit www.re-medical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.