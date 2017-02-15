Hopewell’s Lyman House Teaches Independent Living Through Enhanced Transitional Program

MESOPOTAMIA, OH–(Marketwired – February 15, 2017) – Hopewell Residential Working Farm offers an enhanced transitional program to persons with mental illness when they are ready to advance to independent living.

“Lyman House is Hopewell’s family home open to individuals wanting to practice their skills of independent living before returning to their home and the community where they live,” said Rick Karges, Hopewell’s Executive Director. “While the program has served our residents well, we have adapted and enhanced our transitional program to include others who are not Hopewell graduates, but meet certain criteria.”

At Lyman House, residents manage their own shopping and cooking, housework, etc., and are assisted to find employment, volunteer or attend school. While at Lyman House, they continue to access Hopewell’s clinical services. “Hopewell recognizes the need to provide support for individuals with mental illness as they transition to more independent living situations outside of our therapeutic community,” Karges continued.

In 2012, the Board of Directors approved the purchase of a century home on nearby Mesopotamia Commons. Additional funds were raised to complete extensive renovations, and by late 2013 the Lyman House opened as Hopewell’s adult family home. Licensed for up to five adults, this therapeutic community living option provides an opportunity for individuals to “practice” the skills of independent living before they venture into apartments, jobs, etc. entirely on their own and independent from a mental health facility.

Individuals living at Lyman House are supervised only part of each day. During those times, the Lyman House manager oversees their training and practice in menu planning, food shopping, cooking, money management and self-management of medication. Lyman House residents may participate in Hopewell’s regular programming and are involved in the broader community through part-time employment, volunteering or continuing education.

Generous funding from The Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation helps ensure the residents of Lyman House:

Will be employed, attending school or engaged in significant meaningful activity outside Lyman House at least 20 hours per week within six months of moving into the family home; and

Will demonstrate 75% increase of independence in three life skill areas.

“Hopewell has the ability to rotate as many as 15 individuals through our transitional program each year,” said Karges. “Waiting times to reside at Lyman House are typically less than 60 days before a room becomes available.”

About Hopewell

Hopewell is a 300-acre residential working farm located in Mesopotamia, Ohio, where adults with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression learn to manage their mental illness and return to independent life. Hopewell is the only therapeutic farm community in Ohio. It is ODMHAS-licensed and CARF-accredited. Hopewell is a member of National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Residential Treatment Association. Information and assessments are available by contacting Laura Scarnecchia, clinician/admissions coordinator at 440.426.2009. Visit www.hopewellcommunity.org