Horace Mann Estimates Impact of Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses

SPRINGFIELD, IL–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) – Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) estimates weather-related catastrophe activity during the three months ended June 30, 2017 will total $31 to $34 million on a pre-tax basis. These catastrophe losses were related to 16 severe wind and hail catastrophe events, the most significant being severe hail events in Minnesota in mid-June and Colorado in May. These events, along with the other severe weather in the quarter, adversely impacted both property and auto losses.

This estimate represents 19 to 21 percentage points on the Company’s estimated second quarter 2017 combined ratio, or approximately $0.49 to $0.53 per diluted share after tax. In addition to these sizable catastrophe losses, the Company also experienced continued elevated levels of non-catastrophe weather-related loss activity in the quarter.

“The high level of storm activity we experienced in the first quarter continued into the second quarter. We continued to experience a significant amount of severe convective storm activity, and as a result, both catastrophe and non-catastrophe weather-related losses were higher than the levels we typically see based on our historic loss patterns,” said Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with auto, home and life insurance as well as retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

