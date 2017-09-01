Horace Mann Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.275

SPRINGFIELD, IL–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) – Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) Board of Directors today announced a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per share payable on September 29, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2017.

Horace Mann (Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE: HMN)) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit horacemann.com

