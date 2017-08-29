Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Nickel Project Feasibility Study Progress Update

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Aug. 29, 2017) - Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’), the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to report the progress to date of the on-going Feasibility Study (‘FS’) on its 100%-owned Araguaia nickel project (‘Araguaia’ or ‘the Project’). The Company is developing Araguaia as Brazil’s next ferro-nickel mine.

Highlights: FS is progressing on schedule and is over 60% complete, with targeted completion Q4 2017 into Q1 2018

Process Design and Engineering Major equipment packages issued to the market to assemble capital costs estimates Power line route from national grid to plant substation finalised Site layout work substantially complete and 3D model developed Manning tables and organisational structure for future nickel operation concluded

Geology and Mining Mine planning and design is at an advanced stage of completion Geotechnical sampling and testwork completed to support engineering design in the process plant areas and appropriate pit design

Social & Environmental Finalised environmental control plans for the Installation Licence ready to be submitted to the State Environmental Agency in Q3 2017 Sustainability team progressing towards the water pipeline and energy transmission line installation licences



Horizonte CEO Jeremy Martin said, “We are making good progress towards the completion of the Feasibility Study and with over 60% of the work streams complete to date the Feasibility Study remains on schedule to be completed on budget around the end of the year with targeted publishing in early 2018.

“The next major milestone and de-risking step for the Project will be the award of the Installation Licence, which allows construction to start. We are now in a position to submit all the documentation for the Installation Licence to the environmental agency in Q3 2017 with a view to the award of the licence in Q1 2018.

“There has been a steady increase in the nickel price over the last eight weeks with prices now over US$11,000 per tonne, this aligned with our project milestones over the next 12 months should see increased interest in the Company as we advance the project through to the construction stage.”

Further Details

Work completed for Process Design and Engineering segments of the Feasibility Study which are being undertaken by Worley Parsons Canada Services Ltd. (‘Worley Parsons’) includes the following:

Major equipment packages issued to the market to assemble the capital cost estimates

Mobilisation of construction team for contracting and execution strategy, construction strategy and overall implementation plan are progressing well

Power line route coordinates were finalised from national grid substation to plant substation enabling a key piece of capital cost to be estimated

Layout work is substantially complete, with the 3D model developed

Manning tables and organizational structure for future operation have been concluded

Consumables pricing have been received and are being reviewed for operating costs analysis

Finalised the architectural design work for the ore drying area and the coal handling area

P&ID’s from Ore Reception to the Dryer Feed were issued and PFDs are completed

Work completed or at an advanced stage of development in the Geology and Mining segments of the study being undertaken by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants (‘Snowden’) includes the following:

A Trial Excavation of ~27,000 tonnes of overburden and ore was completed in May 2017. The programme was designed to test amongst other things the short scale variability in the ore horizons, the assessment of appropriate grade control sampling, facilitate a reconciliation exercise between the estimated grades/tonnes and the as mined material, measure the granulometry of the ore, large scale measurement of the bulk density and give technical support for mining cost assumptions

A conditional simulation exercise on three of the principal deposits to be mining in the first 10 years has been successful completed. This gives quantitative support to the resource classification

Mine planning and detailed design is at an advanced stage

The development of a mine-to-mill strategy has been developed to ensure appropriate operational procedures to ensure the plant feed meets the chemical and physical requirements

Preparation of detailed documentation for potential mine contractor quotations has been completed

The estimation of the quantities of ferricrete suitable for use at sheeting in the mining areas has been completed

Social & Environmental Activities

Licensing:

The Preliminary Licence (‘LP’) for Araguaia was approved in May 2016. Once the Installation Licence (‘LI’) is awarded in parallel with the mining concession, construction may start

An environmental team of 15 fauna specialists completed a major work programme in July 2017, complementing fauna collections previously undertaken in the region

Flora, physical and socio-economic studies were completed in June 2017

All environmental control plans for the LI submission to SEMAS are complete The sustainability team is now collating the package of documents required to submit the LI to SEMAS in Q3 2017

With the bulk of work complete on the LI for the Araguaia South mine and plant, the Sustainability team is now progressing towards the supporting infrastructure licence submissions, including the water pipeline and energy transmission line

A new flora study will take place in September 2017 to characterise the vegetation where the future water pipeline will be constructed

Additionally, Environmental Resources Management (ERM) consultants continue to progress the sustainability sections of the FS in line with Equator principles and IFC performance standards.

The Araguaia Nickel Project

Araguaia, which is 100% owned by Horizonte, is located on the eastern margin of the State of Pará, north-eastern Brazil, to the north of the town of Conceição do Araguaia (population of 46,206), south of the main Carajás Mining District.

The Project has good regional infrastructure including a network of Federal highways and roads, with access to low tariff hydro-electric power. The Carajás Mining District, situated approximately 200km northwest of Araguaia, is host to a number of major iron and copper mines operated by mining major Vale SA.

The PFS released in October 2016 considers open pit mining for the exploitation of nickel laterite to establish the production of run of mine (‘ROM’) from eight open pits to supply a targeted 0.9 million tonnes per annum (‘Mt/a’) of ore to a processing and smelter facility. This facility will use the proven RKEF process with the product being sold at free on board (‘FOB’) at the selected port of export.

A Base Case of 0.9 Mt/a production throughput was selected because of the Company’s objective to minimise the capital expenditure and overall capital intensity, and to optimise overall cash flow, payback, and the economics of the Project.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2019.

The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power.

Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 14.11%, Richard Griffiths 14.5%, JP Morgan 8.4%, Hargreave Hale 6.4% and Glencore 6.4%.

