Host in Ireland to Explore Economic Impact of Regional Data Hosting at Datacloud Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – Host in Ireland, a strategic global initiative created to increase awareness of the benefits of hosting digital assets in Ireland, and winner of the Datacloud Europe 2016 award for Innovative Data Center Location, today announces its participation at Datacloud Ireland, taking place 21 September, 2017 at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Addressing an often-misunderstood subject, Host in Ireland Founder and President, Garry Connolly, as a Special Intelligence Session moderator, will join industry experts to explore the economic benefits associated with an increase in digital assets hosting throughout Ireland. In addition, Mr. Connolly will chair a panel session discussing the impact of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on organisations throughout the region.

“More than a quarter of the gross domestic product of Ireland is from software and data-related services, underpinned by Irish data centres and colocation facilities,” shares Mr. Connolly. “The data hosting industry plays a critical role in Ireland’s economic development, creating a wealth of new employment opportunities as Ireland continues to attract major multinational companies seeking an optimal location to host their digital assets. As the data hosting sector continues to grow throughout the country, this conference will provide an opportunity for the industry’s most influential players to work in tandem to advance the data hosting industry, while educating the greater community on why digital assets hosting is important to the growth of the Irish economy.”

“Unfortunately, many people throughout Ireland don’t grasp the full value of digital hosting as it relates to job creation and economic development, failing to see beyond the mere physical construction of data center facilities,” Mr. Connolly adds. “To judge the data industry from that perspective would be akin to measuring the effect of the agricultural industry based on a field of hay. Similarly, the economic and job multiplier effects of data hosting extend well beyond the tangible infrastructure.”

On Thursday, 21 September, at 9:40 a.m., Mr. Connolly will join an esteemed group of national and international data protection specialists as the moderator of the Special Intelligence Session, “GDPR Mastered.” This session will explore the overall impact of the GDPR on the creation, retention and distribution of data, as well as the effects that it will have on data hosting throughout Ireland and the European Union.

In addition, later that morning, at 10:15 a.m., Mr. Connolly will chair the panel session “The Brave New World of GDPR,” featuring Ireland’s Deputy Data Protection Commissioner and representatives from NetApp, Frontier Privacy and Compuware. As companies evolve to comply with GDPR legislation, these changes bring about a host of new concerns, as well as opportunities. During this session, panelists will discuss the opportunities and challenges that the GDPR will have on all global companies and their relationship with the data of EU citizens.

“At its core, the GDPR is designed to help organisations gain increased focus on the privacy and security of EU citizens’ data,” remarks Mr. Connolly. “I am very much looking forward to joining other industry leaders as we explore ways to increase awareness of the implications of the GDPR, as well as educate attendees on how companies will need to ‘up their game’ in advance of when the regulation goes into effect on 25 May 2018, to ensure compliance before it’s too late.”

Alongside premier partners CBRE, EdgeConneX®, Equinix, Future-tech, Keppel Data Centres, Mercury Engineering, Primary Integration and Siemens, Host in Ireland will also be a featured organisation in the “Irish Pavilion,” an exhibit focused on the advantages of the Irish hosting ecosphere.

Datacloud Ireland will bring together international enterprises, local providers, investment agencies and power supply companies as a platform for networking, education and collaboration among hosting industry professionals. The forum highlights the unique value of data centre, cloud and IT infrastructure across Ireland, which has become the gateway to Europe for multinational businesses.

Host in Ireland, winner of the Datacloud Europe 2016 award for Innovative Data Center Location, is an industry-led marketing initiative that provides timely and accurate information about Ireland’s digital asset hosting ecosystem at all times including demonstrating why Ireland is more cost-effective, efficient, reliable, secure and accessible than most other regions across the EU. There’s a reason companies like Microsoft, Zendesk, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Adobe and beyond have sought to host their solutions in as well as to/from Ireland. Many of these reasons are immediately realized due to access to affordable power, redundant network and bandwidth capacity along with a variety of data center providers that offer an array of services sustained by the “5 Ps”: Policy, People, Pedigree, Pipes, and Power. On top of that is a very attractive business management structure, implemented by Ireland, which is keenly interested to bring new businesses into the market. Ireland supports this initiative through attractive fiscal structures, access to a skilled workforce and full support of the U.S. Safe Harbor and Patriot Acts — ensuring data asset compliance for companies large and small. For more information about Host in Ireland, visit www.hostinireland.com.