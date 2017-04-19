Hotels Focus On Optimising Digital Distribution

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Apr 18, 2017) – Distribution is crucial to the success of any hotel, and digital marketing for hotels is becoming increasingly complex. To define its strategy to compete for guests in digital communities that emerge daily is a challenge for hoteliers.

“The owners of establishments for independent/local groups hotels often lack support and are not always sufficiently prepared to face the distribution challenges they are confronted with on a daily basis. Generally, hoteliers do not always have the time and the means to provide a macro analysis of the channels and to manage them strategically. In the essence of time, we hope this half-day conference filled with insightful information, practical and actionable techniques will assist hoteliers to optimise their digital distribution and maximise their profitability,” said Guillaume de Marcillac, co-CEO of FASTBOOKING.

In the hope of aiding hoteliers’ challenges, FASTBOOKING, an e-commerce and distribution solutions company that helps hotels create digital marketing strategies to drive direct sales, has partnered several key hospitality industry specialists to bring our FASTBOOKING Digital Lab tour to 17 cities throughout Europe and Asia.

“The FASTBOOKING Digital Lab was introduced in 2016. After receiving overwhelming response and feedback from participants, we took the initiatives once again to launch a new series of Digital Lab tour for 2017 and have included additional cities worldwide. Hoteliers will be able to participate in the complimentary conference nearest to them and be inspired with a deeper understanding of the latest trends and strategies in Digital Distribution. They would also be able to advance their knowledge and grow their network,” added Guillaume de Marcillac, co-CEO for FASTBOOKING

The global theme for this year’s tour is ‘How can hoteliers optimise digital distribution?‘ This theme was selected based on hoteliers’ keen interest to optimise their distribution and maximise profitability.

With FASTBOOKING, the Digital Lab partners are Google, IDeaS, OTA Insight, Sojern, STR, TrustYou and Triptease who will take the tour with us in selected cities. Details are available and updated periodically on fastbookingdigitallabs.com.

Amongst the topics to be shared are:

Latest Trends in the Hotel Digital Distribution landscape

Insights to manage customer data better and to maximise bookings from various digital channels

Effectiveness of hotel videos and Google Hotel Ads

Latest trends in customer opinions and methods to capitalise on them

New trends to share hotel experience

Evolvement of revenue management and ways to improve conversion

Last but not least, analysis of demand, room deals and booking trends for each market.

To register for a complimentary pass to the half-day event throughout Europe and Asia, please visit fastbookingdigitallabs.com, select the city you wish to attend and register with us.

