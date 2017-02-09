Hotel’s Toy Drive in Aventura Aids Salvation Army Efforts

AVENTURA, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 9, 2017) – Nurturing community service during the holiday season, a North Miami Beach hotel’s plan of action included hosting a toy drive in cooperation with the Aventura Police Department. Bringing local members of the Aventura Marketing Council together in an effort to collect toys for the children of the Salvation Army, the Courtyard Miami Aventura Mall Hotel hosted a Holiday Breakfast on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Last year’s event marked the fourth consecutive year for the hotel to participate in the program, hosting the breakfast in The Bistro and hotel lobby. In addition to members of the local chamber of commerce and the hotel’s corporate accounts, in-house guests were also welcomed to enjoy the complimentary breakfast. With more than 105 persons in attendance, not including hotel guests and management, the event was dubbed a success, collecting toys to help brighten the holiday season for local children.

The Courtyard staff handily served a breakfast buffet of pancakes, sausage, croissant sandwiches, scrambled eggs, fruits, yogurt parfaits, coffee, tea and orange juice. Entertainment was again provided by the Sons of Mystro. The duo, which plays more than 10 different genres of popular music using the violin instead of their voices to express the lyrics, was so well received with the breakfast crowd in 2015, they were asked to entertain again at this year’s event. The hotel also provided event guests with complimentary valet parking.

The Aventura Marketing Council asked guests to bring an unwrapped toy or book suitable for children ages one through 17. In recognizing success of the breakfast, the Aventura Marketing Council extended gratitude to hotel management and staff for their “gracious hospitality”, thanking the entire Courtyard Miami Aventura Mall team for their part in helping to ensure gifts for many local children in need. The chamber of commerce also recognized the event as an opportunity for AMC members and friends to enjoy the “gift of giving” over breakfast while surrounded by entertainment and networking par excellence.

