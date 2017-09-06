HSA Foundation, AMD Headlining HSA Technologies Tutorial at 26th International Conference on Parallel Architectures and Compilation Techniques

BEAVERTON, OR–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation and Foundation member AMD will provide a half-day tutorial on HSA technologies and AMD’s Radeon™ Open Compute at this week’s 26th International Conference on Parallel Architectures and Compilation Architectures (PACT). The conference will be held from Sept. 9-13 in Portland, OR.

PACT brings together researchers from architecture, compilers, applications and languages to present and discuss innovative research of common interest. PACT recently widened its scope to include insights useful for the design of machines and compilers from applications such as, but not limited to, machine learning, data analytics and computational biology.

The tutorial, presented by AMD Fellow Paul Blinzer, runs from 9 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, Sept. 9th. Key elements will include an introduction into HSA and Radeon™ Open Compute runtime, followed by an in-depth session focusing on HSA, its components and the software ecosystem.

Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) is a standardized platform design that unlocks the performance and power efficiency of the parallel computing engines found in most modern electronic devices. It provides an ideal mainstream platform for next-generation SoCs in a range of applications including artificial intelligence.

The tutorial and other PACT sessions will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Portland.

For more information on the tutorial and to register, please see https://parasol.tamu.edu/pact17/rates-registration.

For more information, including a full list of speakers, supporting organizations and sponsors please visit: https://parasol.tamu.edu/pact17/main-conference.

About Paul Blinzer

Paul Blinzer works on a wide variety of Platform System Software architecture projects and specifically on the Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) System Software at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) as a Fellow in the System Software group. Living in the Seattle, WA area, during his career he has worked in various roles on system level driver development, system software development, graphics architecture, graphics & compute acceleration since the early ’90s. Paul is the chairperson of the “System Architecture Workgroup” of the HSA Foundation. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing) from TU Braunschweig, Germany.

About the HSA Foundation

The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation is a non-profit consortium of SoC IP vendors, OEMs, Academia, SoC vendors, OSVs and ISVs, whose goal is making programming for parallel computing easy and pervasive. HSA members are building a heterogeneous computing ecosystem, rooted in industry standards, which combines scalar processing on the CPU with parallel processing on the GPU, while enabling high bandwidth access to memory and high application performance with low power consumption. HSA defines interfaces for parallel computation using CPU, GPU and other programmable and fixed function devices, while supporting a diverse set of high-level programming languages, and creating the foundation for next-generation, general-purpose computing.

