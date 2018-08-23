Huawei 5G Banned in Australia

CBJ — Huawei of China has been banned from selling its 5G network in Australia due to security concerns.

Several governments have been scrutinizing Huawei over its links to the Chinese government. The private Chinese company started by a former People’s Liberation Army major in 1987 suffered a setback in the U.S. market in 2012 when a congressional report said it was a security risk and warned phone companies not to buy its equipment.

Huawei maintains it would never hand over Australian customer data to Chinese spy agencies but that assurance hasn’t been enough. Australia’s Acting Home Affairs Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committed to protecting 5G networks.

The decision also affects ZTE Corp, a Chinese maker of mobile devices.

5G networks will start commercial services in Australia next year.

