Huawei Lawsuit

CBJ — Chinese tech giant Huawei is taking the U.S. government to court and challenging a law that would restrict sales of its telecom equipment due to concerns about spying.

Huawei wants a U.S. federal court to reject as unconstitutional a portion of this year’s U.S. military appropriations act that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment.

It comes as the biggest global maker of network equipment fights a U.S. government campaign to persuade allies to use competitors of Huawei. The U.S. says there are legitimate concerns that Huawei will be used by the Chinese state government to potentially spy on the U.S and other western countries.

Canada has already announced it has gone into a long-term research deal with Finnish company Nokia on the development of the new 5G wireless networks.

Huawei has pleaded not guilty to U.S. trade-theft charges unsealed by a federal court in Seattle in January.

The company’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested December 1 at the Vancouver airport on request by U.S. authorities, who claim she lied to banks about dealings with Iran. She is still fighting extradition to the United States.

Founded in 1987 by a former military engineer, Huawei overtook Ericsson in 2017 as the biggest global supplier of network gear. It says it supplies 45 of the world’s top 50 phone companies and has contracts with 30 carriers to test 5G wireless technology.

