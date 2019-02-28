Huawei Pleads Not Guilty

CBJ — Subsidiary units of Chinese tech giant Huawei have pleaded not guilty to U.S. fraud, trade secrets conspiracy and other damning charges.

A trial date in the U.S. has been set to being in March of next year.

The two subsidiary divisions of Huawei were charged in an indictment unsealed last month that they conspired to steal T-Mobile U.S. trade secrets between 2012 and 2014.

The charges have added to pressure from the U.S. government on Huawei, the world’s biggest telecommunications equipment maker. Washington is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and is pressing allies to do the same out of concerns of potential widespread spying by the company — and by extension, the state government in China.

Canada has opted to do a 5G research deal with Finnish telecom company Nokia rather than Huawei.

The United States is also seeking the extradition from Canada of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, after charging her with bank and wire fraud. She remains in Vancouver where she was detained two months ago at the International airport by Canadian authorities at the request of the U.S. government.

