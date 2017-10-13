Huawei’s 5G Bearer Oriented 50GE FlexE-based Slicing Router Passes EANTC Testing

SHENZHEN, CHINA–(Marketwired – Oct 13, 2017) – Huawei recently announced that its 5G bearer oriented 50GE FlexE-based slicing router has successfully passed the stringent testing of the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) — internationally recognized as one of the world’s leading independent test centers for telecommunication technologies, making Huawei the first vendor to complete independent third-party testing of 50GE FlexE. This testing indicates that 50GE FlexE is ready for commercial use.

EANTC conducted a range of networking tests on Huawei’s 50GE FlexE-based ATN series slicing routers, covering 50GE operation modes and FlexE-based network slicing, bandwidth expansion, and protection switching. According to the test results, 50GE interfaces met commercial use requirements for all evaluated indicators. It was found that FlexE-based network slicing could ensure strict isolation between network slices to guarantee service quality. In the case of congestion, the bandwidths and latency measurements of each network slice met the expectations for inter-slice service isolation and intra-slice statistical multiplexing, meeting the isolation and ultra-low latency requirements of 5G services. FlexE-based network slicing also allows the on-demand addition, deletion, and modification of network slices. The test results showed that a 50GE interface could be expanded to 100 Gbit/s through FlexE bonding. In terms of reliability, slice protection switching could be completed within 36 ms — far less than 50 ms, the protection switching time required for carrier-class reliability.

Co-founder and Managing Director of EANTC Carsten Rossenhoevel said: “Huawei’s 50GE/100GE FlexE network card performed well across all of our tests. The EANTC team was able to verify its usability for future 5G mobile network deployments.”

Since 5G is approaching, bearer networks should get ready in advance. This testing is an important milestone for Huawei’s 5G bearing-oriented X-Haul solution, which provides flexible bearing for long-term evolution, on the path toward commercial deployment.

Since 5G is approaching, bearer networks should get ready in advance. This testing is an important milestone for Huawei's 5G bearing-oriented X-Haul solution, which provides flexible bearing for long-term evolution, on the path toward commercial deployment.

