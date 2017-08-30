Hunt Mining Production Update

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce the shipment of 66,741 troy ounces of silver and 67.87 troy ounces of gold, or 71,921 silver equivalent troy ounces using a 76.33 to 1 silver to gold ratio from the Martha Mine Project (“Martha Project”) located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Argentina Winter Production Update

Shipment Weight dmt Ag g/t Au g/t Silver (Troy Ounces) Gold (Troy Ounces) Lot 5 34,914 60,864 61.9 66,741 67.87

Troy ounces consisting of 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Grades are based on independent assays taken at the port by Alex Stewart

Hunt has continued to produce silver and gold concentrate through the Argentina winter season, and will be ramping up production as spring approaches. Hunt is continuing to evaluate additional production opportunities with material from the La Josefina gold / silver project, located 100 km north of the Martha Project.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006, entering into production of silver and gold at the Mina Martha property in January 2017. Since 2006, Hunt’s wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For more information contact: Dean Stuart Investor Relations T: (403) 617-7609 E: dean@boardmarker.net Bob Little Chief Administration Officer T: (509) 290-5659 E: blittle@huntmining.com