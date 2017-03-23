Huntington Bancshares Names Andy Harmening as Consumer and Business Banking Lead Executive

COLUMBUS, OH–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) (www.huntington.com) today announced that Andy Harmening is joining the company as Senior Executive Vice President, Consumer and Business Banking Leader, following the retirement of Mary Navarro.

Harmening, an industry veteran and Midwest native, will join Huntington in May from Bank of the West, where he served as Vice Chairman, Consumer Banking. In his new role, Harmening will also assume responsibility for Huntington’s Home Lending businesses and will be responsible for approximately 8,500 colleagues including the bank’s branch delivery network of more than 1,000 branches across the Bank’s eight-state footprint. Harmening will join Huntington’s executive leadership team and report to Stephen D. Steinour, chairman, CEO and president of Huntington.

“Andy is a widely respected leader with an impressive track record for driving strong results. I’m very pleased to welcome him to Huntington to lead our Consumer and Business Banking growth and outstanding customer service into the future,” said Steinour.

Harmening brings more than 25 years of experience across consumer, small business and commercial banking. Prior to joining Bank of the West in 2005, he spent nine years with U.S. Bank in a succession of increasingly broad roles within the Small Business and Commercial Banking divisions. He began his career with Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati.

“In an industry experiencing change and disruption, Huntington has consistently remained at the forefront of customer service and preference,” said Harmening. “This is an exciting time to join the company as it continues to evolve and distinguish its brand. I’m honored to join a bank that believes so strongly in doing right by and looking out for its customers and its communities.”

After 15 years at Huntington leading Consumer and Business Banking, and 42 years in banking, Mary Navarro is retiring in June of this year. Navarro was instrumental in driving the company’s continued growth, Fair Play Banking strategy, and national recognition from J.D. Power for ranking highest in retail banking satisfaction in the country the past four years.

“In banking, or any industry for that matter, it is difficult to stand out, either as an individual leader or as an institution. Under Mary’s strong leadership, we’ve done both,” noted Steinour. “Mary has been an invaluable resource to Huntington, and her influence, dedication and hard work will propel us forward for many years to come.

Harmening and Navarro worked together for several years leading the Consumer Bankers Association, having both served as past Board Chairs.

“Andy appreciates our expectation of continued growth and performance while providing superior customer service, and I’m confident he will take our brand to the next level,” added Steinour.

Harmening received his BA from DePauw University and his MBA from the University of Cincinnati. And he is a graduate of the CBA Graduate School of Retail Bank Management.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $100 billion of assets and a network of 1,014 branches and 1,865 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.