Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Huron Digital Pathology Connects Pathologists, Researchers and Educators to the Expertise of their Colleagues with New ‘Scan Index Search’ Platform Huron Digital Pathology Connects Pathologists, Researchers and Educators to the Expertise of their Colleagues with New ‘Scan Index Search’ Platform CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedOntario Bans Classroom CellphonesRogers accelerates investments in British Columbia to bring next generation technology to provinceRogers Enhances Wireless Service in Surrey