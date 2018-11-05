Huron Digital Pathology to Accelerate Adoption of Whole Slide Scanning Workflows and Artificial Intelligence-powered Image Search

CBJ Newsmakers

Solution/reference architecture developed in collaboration with Dell EMC to enable scanning, storing, indexing and retrieving of whole slide images at scale.

ST. JACOBS, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huron Digital Pathology today announced it will accelerate the deployment of digital pathology workflows in hospitals and research/educational facilities. Leveraging the strength of Dell EMC’s IT infrastructure products, which are compatible with Huron’s current and future whole slide scanning hardware and artificial intelligence-powered image search software, a reference architecture has been co-developed that includes:

“In teaming up with Dell EMC and developing the reference architecture, we are shining the spotlight on the increasingly significant role IT professionals are playing in the future of digital pathology,” said Patrick Myles, CEO of Huron Digital Pathology. “Being able to combine best-in-class scanning hardware, innovative AI-powered image search software with robust and scalable storage and computing hardware helps to democratize digital pathology for the benefit of all.”

“Empowering hospitals and research facilities with cutting-edge solutions not only advances the field of pathology but can make a big difference in individual patients lives,” said David Dimond, Chief Innovation Officer, Healthcare, Dell EMC. “Leveraging the strength of Dell EMC’s IT infrastructure products together with Huron to improve digital pathology workflows has resulted in something I think is a truly powerful solution.”

About Huron Digital Pathology

Based in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Canada, Huron Digital Pathology has a 20+ year history designing sophisticated imaging instrumentation. Our end-to-end digital whole slide scanning solutions for digital pathology incorporate our award-winning TissueScope™ digital slide scanners, image management software, and our workflow-enhancing accessories, which include our patented TissueSnap™ preview scanning station. To complement our hardware, we are developing an innovative AI-powered image search platform designed to make it easy for hospitals, labs and research facilities to quickly access their whole slide images to enable improved patient outcomes and accelerate disease research.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1349a72-2855-4c00-b674-2d45ccc8babb

CONTACT: Huron Digital Pathology Tel: (519) 886-9013 Email: info@hurondigitalpathology.com