Hurricane Harvey Relief: Houston Repipe Specialists and Sewer Lining Contractors at Clean Team Plumbing Announce Discounts and Coupons

HOUSTON TX–(Marketwired – September 03, 2017) – Hurricane Harvey has caused immense damage. The rebuilding process is beginning. Already there are reports of people coming in from outside areas and taking down payments for promised work that hasn’t started. Clean Team Plumbing has been providing excellent service for many years. They are considered the local Houston repipe specialists by many of their customers. They are fully licensed and insured and every employee of the company lives and works in or near the affected areas. “This devastation is unimaginable. I want to help people get their lives back to some kind of normal. We are offering discounts and coupons to make it possible for people to get their lives back on track,” says Brad Mallory, Owner of Clean Team Plumbing.

Now that the flood waters have receded from Hurricane Harvey there are a lot of homes that need repair. Houston sewer repair contractors will need to be available to repair sewer lines that were cracked before the Hurricane happened but ended being completely compromised as a result of the Hurricane and subsequent flooding. “Our sewer repair and replacement technicians are available to aid in the rebuild process. We are also offering discounts because we want to help as much as we can,” says Mallory.

Houston sewer lining by Clean Team Plumbing is done using the Perma-Liner Method. Using CIPP which stands for Cured In Place Pipe, a sewer line can be repaired without having to dig up the yard. One hole is dug and the old sewer line is disregarded and a new stronger sewer line is formed in its place using a much stronger material. According to Brad Mallory, Owner of Clean Team Plumbing, “The sewer lining product we use lasts longer than any conventional product. With the advanced equipment we have, we can get jobs done quickly and efficiently, and that saves people money.”

The new Hurricane Harvey specials, coupons and discounts include a special for a free sewer video camera inspection for people who need major sewer line replacement and $250 off the repair. The Houston repipe specialists at Clean Team Plumbing are also offering $350 of any PEX or copper repipe job that needs to be done as the result of Hurricane Harvey. “We are also offering a coupon for $50 off any type plumbing repair in Houston that is needed as a result of this disaster.”

To learn more about Clean Team Plumbing or the Houston repipe specialists they employ, or their state of the art Perma-Liner System, please visit their website. To inquire about the Hurricane Harvey discounts, specials and coupons please call Clean Team Plumbing now to schedule service. “My promise is that we will take your situation seriously. We will dedicate our available resources to solve your problem as quickly as we are able. We are the Cleaner, Better Faster option.”

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IorHPmaTrSc

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOvB6Y9MdRk