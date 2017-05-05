Husky Energy Announces Second Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Husky Energy’s (TSX: HSE) regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The dividends will be payable on June 30, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2017.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (%) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 2.210 $0.13775 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com