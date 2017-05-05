Friday, May 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Husky Energy Announces Second Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Husky Energy’s (TSX: HSE) regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The dividends will be payable on June 30, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2017.

             
Share Series   Dividend Type   Rate (%)   Dividend Paid ($/share)
             
Series 1   Regular   2.404   $0.15025
Series 2   Regular   2.210   $0.13775
Series 3   Regular   4.50   $0.28125
Series 5   Regular   4.50   $0.28125
Series 7   Regular   4.60   $0.28750
             

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Rob Knowles
Manager, Investor Relations
Husky Energy Inc.
587-747-2116

Media Inquiries:

Mel Duvall
Manager, Media & Issues
Husky Energy Inc.
403-513-7602

