Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments
CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy’s regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended September 30, 2017. The dividends will be payable on October 2, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2017.
|Share Series
|Dividend Type
|Rate (%)
|Dividend Paid ($/share)
|Series 1
|Regular
|2.404
|$0.15025
|Series 2
|Regular
|2.259
|$0.14235
|Series 3
|Regular
|4.50
|$0.28125
|Series 5
|Regular
|4.50
|$0.28125
|Series 7
|Regular
|4.60
|$0.28750
CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations 587-747-2116 Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues 403-513-7602
