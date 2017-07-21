Friday, July 21, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy’s regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended September 30, 2017. The dividends will be payable on October 2, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2017.

       
  Share Series       Dividend Type       Rate (%)      Dividend Paid ($/share)
Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 
Series 2 Regular 2.259 $0.14235 
Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 
Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 
Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750 
          
CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries:	

Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations 
587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602
