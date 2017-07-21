Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2017 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy’s regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended September 30, 2017. The dividends will be payable on October 2, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2017.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 2.259 $0.14235 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

