Husky Energy Reports 2017 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) — Good operational performance in the first quarter delivered funds from operations of $709 million, a 63 percent increase compared to a year ago, and free cash flow of $325 million.

“Our consistently improving performance over recent quarters has delivered increased free cash flow, demonstrating that the structural transformation of our business has reached critical mass,” said CEO Rob Peabody.

“This moves us closer to our objective of returning cash to shareholders as the market stabilizes, while continuing to invest in a deep portfolio of projects.”

First quarter highlights included:

Funds from operations were $709 million and free cash flow was $325 million.

Net earnings were $71 million, an increase of $529 million compared to the same period in 2016.

Total net bitumen production from thermal projects averaged 121,000 barrels per day (bbls/day), up 47 percent over Q1 2016. This represented 36 percent of total production.

The three most recent Lloyd thermal projects were delivered with capital efficiencies of about $25,000 per flowing barrel and had average operating costs of $8.23 per barrel in the quarter.

The Sunrise Energy Project is now producing 40,000 bbls/day gross (20,000 bbls/day net to Husky), with production from 55 well pairs averaging 730 bbls/day.

To date, the Company has signed agreements for the sale of about 3,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day) in Western Canada for $88 million in gross proceeds.

Canadian Downstream ran at 97 percent capacity and took advantage of wider differentials to generate EBIT of $86 million.

Increased production at the Liwan Gas Project contributed to an operating netback of $64.43/boe and generated $184 million of EBITDA in the Asia Pacific business.

2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Overall average Upstream production was 334,000 boe/day, up from 327,000 boe/day in the prior quarter. That compares to 341,000 boe/day in the first quarter of 2016. Production reflected the disposition in 2016 of approximately 32,000 boe/day of production in Western Canada, largely offset by growing thermal production and increased volumes from the Liwan Gas Project.

Total upgrading and refining throughputs averaged 367,000 bbls/day, compared to 314,000 bbls/day in the same quarter last year.

WTI prices averaged $51.91 US per barrel compared to $33.45 US per barrel in the first quarter of 2016.

Average realized pricing for total Upstream production was $41.58 per boe, compared to $25.02 per boe in the same quarter the year before. This includes average realized gas pricing of $13.31 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) for sales gas at Liwan.

The Chicago 3:2:1 crack spread averaged $11.22 US per barrel compared to $9.23 US per barrel in the first quarter of 2016. Average realized U.S. refining margins were $8.33 US per barrel compared to $3.76 US per barrel a year ago.

Overall average Upstream operating costs were $13.75 per barrel.

Funds from operations were $709 million, compared to $434 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Capital expenditures were $384 million. Free cash flow was $325 million.

Net earnings were $71 million, compared to a loss of $458 million a year ago, reflecting higher commodity prices, increased production from thermal projects and Liwan, and higher throughputs and realized refining margins in both the Canadian and U.S. downstream operations.

Three Months Ended Mar. 31

2017 Dec. 31

2016 Mar. 31

2016 1) Daily Production, before royalties Total Equivalent Production (mboe/day) 334 327 341 Crude Oil and NGLs (mbbls/day) 244 235 238 Natural Gas (mmcf/day) 543 555 619 2) Upstream Operating Netback ($/boe)(1)(2) 24.17 22.32 9.68 3) Refinery and Upgrader Throughput (mbbls/day) 367 351 314 4) Funds from Operations(2) ($ millions) 709 670 434 Per Common Share – Basic ($/share) 0.71 0.67 0.43 Per Common Share – Diluted ($/share) 0.71 0.67 0.43 5) Net Earnings (loss) ($ millions) 71 186 (458) Per Common Share – Basic ($/share) 0.06 0.19 (0.47) Per Common Share – Diluted ($/share) 0.06 0.19 (0.47) 6) Adjusted Net Earnings (loss)(2) ($ millions) 71 (6) (458) 7) Capital Investment, including acquisitions ($ millions) 384 391 410 8) Net Debt(2)($ billions) 3.8 4.0 7.0

(1) Operating netback includes results from Upstream Exploration and Production and excludes Upstream Infrastructure and Marketing.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” advisory in this news release.

FIRST QUARTER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

Thermal Projects

Strong performance from the Edam East, Vawn and Edam West Lloyd thermal projects contributed to overall average net thermal bitumen production of 121,000 bbls/day, including the Tucker Thermal Project and Sunrise. Overall thermal operating costs were $11.83 per barrel in the quarter.

The Edam East, Vawn and Edam West developments, which came on production in 2016, are producing at 20 percent above design capacity, averaging 30,000 bbls/day. Average operating costs for the three projects were $8.23 per barrel in the quarter.

Construction continued to advance at the 10,000 bbls/day Rush Lake 2 Lloyd thermal project, with first oil expected in the first half of 2019. Open houses were held for the sanctioned 10,000 bbls/day Lloyd thermal projects at Dee Valley, Spruce Lake North and Spruce Lake Central, advancing the projects toward regulatory approval.

At the Tucker Thermal Project, first production from a new eight-well pad began in the quarter and drilling continued on an additional 15-well pad. Production from Tucker is anticipated to ramp up through 2017 and 2018 towards 30,000 bbls/day.

Gross production at Sunrise averaged 35,800 bbls/day (17,900 bbls/day net to Husky) in the quarter, up about six percent from the fourth quarter. Current production has reached 40,000 bbls/day (20,000 bbls/day net to Husky), with average per well pair production of about 730 bbls/day. Work is progressing to tie in 14 new well pairs, and steaming is expected to commence later this year.

Western Canada Resource Plays

To date, the Company has signed purchase and sales agreements for the sale of about 3,300 boe/day of production in Western Canada for $88 million in gross proceeds.

The Western Canada business is moving ahead with increased capital efficiency. The repositioned portfolio is now more than 70 percent gas-weighted, providing a natural hedge for the Company’s energy requirements at its thermal projects and refineries.

A 16-well program targeting the Wilrich formation in the Ansell and Kakwa areas is underway. A drilling program targeting the oil and liquids-rich Montney formation in the Wembley and Karr areas has commenced.

Downstream

Engineering work continued on the proposed asphalt refinery, which would double Husky’s asphalt production capacity. An open house on the project was held in March as part of the regulatory process.

Upgrading and refining throughputs averaged 367,000 bbls/day, contributing to overall capacity utilization of 95.5 percent.

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

At the liquids-rich BD Project offshore Indonesia, preparations are being finalized for first production, including plans to commission the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The project is expected to ramp up to its full sales gas rate in the second half of 2017, with a gross sales production target of 100 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/day) of gas (40 mmcf/day net to Husky) and 6,000 bbls/day of liquids (2,400 bbls/day net to Husky).

At the MDA-MBH fields, platform construction is more than 40 percent complete. A contract for the floating production unit is awaiting final government approval. First gas is expected in the 2018-2019 timeframe, with an additional shallow water field at MDK expected to be tied in during the same period.

Total gross sales gas volumes from BD, MDA-MBH and MDK are expected to be approximately 250 mmcf/day of gas (100 mmcf/day net to Husky) and 6,000 bbls/day of associated liquids (2,400 bbls/day net to Husky) once production is fully ramped up.

China

At the Liwan Gas Project, gross sales gas volumes averaged 272 mmcf/day, with associated liquids production averaging 12,500 bbls/day. The Company realized pricing of $13.31 per mcf for its sales gas production.

In April, Husky signed a production sharing contract for Block 16/25, located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin. The Company expects to drill two exploration wells on the shallow water block during the 2018 timeframe, in conjunction with two planned exploration wells at the nearby Block 15/33.

Negotiations are progressing on a fixed-price gas sales agreement for the Liuhua 29-1 field. Project sanction is anticipated in the second half of 2017, subject to a final price agreement.

Atlantic

A new infill well at North Amethyst began production in the quarter, with peak production of 8,600 bbls/day net to Husky. A second well is planned in 2017 at White Rose, with the combined net peak production expected to be about 15,000 bbls/day. Both wells will be tied back to the SeaRose FPSO, providing for improved capital efficiencies.

Two exploration wells are scheduled to be drilled in the Flemish Pass Basin beginning in mid-2017.

A final investment decision on the West White Rose Project will be considered this year.

Near and Mid-Term Project Status

Thermal Developments Tucker Thermal Project Additional eight-well pad on production Tucker Thermal Project Additional 15-well pad; first oil in first half of 2018 Sunrise Energy Project 14 new well pairs; first oil around year end 2017 10,000 bbls/day Rush Lake 2 Lloyd Thermal Project First oil in first half of 2019 10,000 bbls/day Dee Valley Lloyd Thermal Project First oil in 2020 10,000 bbls/day Spruce Lake North Lloyd Thermal Project First oil in 2020 10,000 bbls/day Spruce Lake Central Lloyd Thermal Project First oil in 2020 Western Canada Resource Plays 16-well drilling program Under way Exploratory Montney drilling program Under way Downstream Lima Refinery 40,000 bbls/day Crude Oil Flexibility Project 10,000 bbls/day online, completion in 2018 Lloydminster Asphalt Project Sanction consideration Asia Pacific Liquids-rich BD Project offshore Indonesia Startup in Q2 2017 MDA-MBH and MDK gas fields offshore Indonesia Startup in 2018-2019 MAC gas field offshore Indonesia Plan of development approved Liuhua 29-1 gas field offshore China Sales gas contract negotiations in progress Atlantic Two White Rose infill wells On production and Q4 2017 West White Rose Project Final investment decision consideration in 2017

2017 PLANNED MAINTENANCE AND TURNAROUNDS

Upstream

A three-week turnaround is planned at the SeaRose FPSO in the third quarter.

A three-week turnaround at the partner-operated Terra Nova FPSO is scheduled in the third quarter.

Downstream

A four-week turnaround at the Lloydminster asphalt refinery is underway and expected to be completed the week of May 8.

The Lloydminster Upgrader will undergo a seven-week turnaround beginning in the second quarter.

A five-week partial turnaround is scheduled at the Lima Refinery in the fourth quarter.

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares — Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 — will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017. The dividends will be payable on June 30, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2017.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (%) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 2.210 $0.13775 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G.

