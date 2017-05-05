Husky Energy Reports Voting Results from 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) announced at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 5, 2017, the election of 16 nominees proposed for its Board of Directors and the appointment of the Corporation’s auditors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 13, 2017.
Following a resolution by ballot, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Nominee
|Number
|Percent(%)
|Number
|Percent(%)
|Victor T.K Li
|808,792,125
|90.76
|82,320,536
|9.24
|Canning K.N. Fok
|800,695,264
|89.85
|90,417,397
|10.15
|William Shurniak
|882,226,602
|99.00
|8,886,059
|1.00
|Robert J. Peabody
|884,258,330
|99.23
|6,854,331
|0.77
|Stephen E. Bradley
|887,428,578
|99.59
|3,684,083
|0.41
|Asim Ghosh
|881,918,101
|98.97
|9,194,560
|1.03
|Martin J.G. Glynn
|878,504,175
|98.59
|12,608,486
|1.41
|Poh Chan Koh
|883,613,699
|99.16
|7,498,962
|0.84
|Eva L. Kwok
|881,069,455
|98.87
|10,043,206
|1.13
|Stanley T.L. Kwok
|882,971,227
|99.09
|8,141,434
|0.91
|Frederick S.H. Ma
|888,107,118
|99.66
|3,005,543
|0.34
|George C. Magnus
|887,395,336
|99.58
|3,717,325
|0.42
|Neil D. McGee
|884,129,460
|99.22
|6,983,201
|0.78
|Colin S. Russel
|853,971,483
|95.83
|37,141,178
|4.17
|Wayne E. Shaw
|881,333,516
|98.90
|9,779,145
|1.10
|Frank J. Sixt
|837,701,158
|94.01
|53,411,503
|5.99
|Number
|Percent(%)
|Number
|Percent(%)
|Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors
|882,956,146
|99.08
|8,156,515
|0.92
Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Rob Knowles
Manager, Investor Relations
Husky Energy Inc.
587-747-2116
Media Inquiries:
Mel Duvall
Manager, Media & Issues
Husky Energy Inc.
403-513-7602