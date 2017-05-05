Husky Energy Reports Voting Results from 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Friday, May 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) announced at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 5, 2017, the election of 16 nominees proposed for its Board of Directors and the appointment of the Corporation’s auditors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 13, 2017.

Following a resolution by ballot, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

         
    Votes For   Votes Withheld
         
Nominee   Number   Percent(%)   Number   Percent(%)
Victor T.K Li   808,792,125   90.76   82,320,536   9.24
Canning K.N. Fok   800,695,264   89.85   90,417,397   10.15
William Shurniak   882,226,602   99.00   8,886,059   1.00
Robert J. Peabody   884,258,330   99.23   6,854,331   0.77
Stephen E. Bradley   887,428,578   99.59   3,684,083   0.41
Asim Ghosh   881,918,101   98.97   9,194,560   1.03
Martin J.G. Glynn   878,504,175   98.59   12,608,486   1.41
Poh Chan Koh   883,613,699   99.16   7,498,962   0.84
Eva L. Kwok   881,069,455   98.87   10,043,206   1.13
Stanley T.L. Kwok   882,971,227   99.09   8,141,434   0.91
Frederick S.H. Ma   888,107,118   99.66   3,005,543   0.34
George C. Magnus   887,395,336   99.58   3,717,325   0.42
Neil D. McGee   884,129,460   99.22   6,983,201   0.78
Colin S. Russel   853,971,483   95.83   37,141,178   4.17
Wayne E. Shaw   881,333,516   98.90   9,779,145   1.10
Frank J. Sixt   837,701,158   94.01   53,411,503   5.99
                 
                 
    Number   Percent(%)   Number   Percent(%)
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors   882,956,146   99.08   8,156,515   0.92
                 

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Rob Knowles
Manager, Investor Relations
Husky Energy Inc.
587-747-2116

Media Inquiries:

Mel Duvall
Manager, Media & Issues
Husky Energy Inc.
403-513-7602

