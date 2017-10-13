Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter results before markets open on Thursday, October 26, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and COO Rob Symonds will participate in the call.

To listen live: Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. Oct. 26) Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 1709

Duration: Available until November 26, 2017

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations

587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602