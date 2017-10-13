Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter results before markets open on Thursday, October 26, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and COO Rob Symonds will participate in the call.
|To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
|To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. Oct. 26)
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602