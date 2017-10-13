Friday, October 13, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results

Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter results before markets open on Thursday, October 26, 2017. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jon McKenzie and COO Rob Symonds will participate in the call.

To listen live:

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610     
Outside Canada and U.S.:  1-604-638-5340

 To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. Oct. 26)

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 1709
Duration: Available until November 26, 2017
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
                                                                                                 
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

Recommended
Encana to hold 2017 Investor Day on October 18, 2017 in New York City