Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jon McKenzie will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

Time: 12:25 p.m. Mountain Time (2:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky’s website.

Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations 587-747-2116 Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues 403-513-7602