Tuesday, August 29, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jon McKenzie will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
Time: 12:25 p.m. Mountain Time (2:25 p.m. Eastern Time)

A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky’s website.

Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries:

Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602
Recommended
Scythian Biosciences Corp. Applies for Listing of Common Stock on NASDAQ
Irving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting