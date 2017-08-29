Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jon McKenzie will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.
Details:
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
Time: 12:25 p.m. Mountain Time (2:25 p.m. Eastern Time)
A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky’s website.
Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
