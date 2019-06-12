Husky Pleads Guilty to Oil Leak

CBJ — Husky Energy has pleaded guilty in a pipeline leak that sent oil spilling into a major river that is the source of drinking water for a number of Saskatchewan communities almost three years ago.

The spill into the North Saskatchewan River forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.

Calgary-based Husky entered guilty pleas on three environmental charges in provincial court in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan and had already accepted responsibility for the accident.

Several other charges were withdrawn by the Crown.

About 40% of 225,000 litres of diluted heavy oil from Husky’s pipeline near Maidstone in west-central Saskatchewan made it into the river.

The pipeline was given the go-ahead to restart in October 2016 after being repaired and inspected.

The cost of the cleanup is estimated to have been at least $107 million.

