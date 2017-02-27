HUSTLER TV Launching in Canada

BEVERLY HILLS, CA–(Marketwired – February 27, 2017) – HUSTLER TV, the number one adult brand in the world announced today that it is launching as a 24/7 linear and On Demand channel in Canada in conjunction with VanessaMedia. Canadian-based company VanessaMedia is partnering with LFP Broadcasting to launch this hot new monthly subscription channel that will feature HUSTLER’s top programming based on its 40 plus years in the business. The channel will be available to customers on March 21, 2017.

“Based on HUSTLER’s huge success in the Canadian marketplace, it’s time for us to launch our channel and give customers what they want. HUSTLER TV Canada will showcase all of our best programming,” said Larry Flynt.

“We are thrilled to launch HUSTLER TV Canada, and to associate with this prestigious brand.” Anne-Marie Losique, CEO VanessaMedia

LFP Broadcasting, which includes the iconic HUSTLER brand, is the leader in the worldwide distribution of quality adult programming. LFP currently has 100% distribution across North and South America delivering 13 channels and thousands of hours of VOD content. It currently distributes five additional channels, as well as VOD and mobile, in Europe, Africa, Asia and other territories. The HUSTLER brand resonates around the world and is the most viewed amongst adult users.

VanessaMedia is a multi-platform TV adult Canadian company that specializes in the distribution of linear, multiplex and On Demand channels in Canada, as well as VOD, SVOD, PPV on the international market.