Hutchison China Meditech Limited: Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Dec 29, 2016) – Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) (AIM: HCM)
London: Thursday, December 29, 2016: Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:
|1.
|Name of applicant:
|Hutchison China MediTech Limited
|2.
|Name of scheme:
|Hutchison China MediTech Limited Share Option Schemes
|3.
|Period of return:
|From June 29, 2016 to December 28, 2016
|4.
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|1,417,789 ordinary shares of US$1 each
|5.
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|Nil
|6.
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|56,481 ordinary shares of US$1 each
|7.
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of the period:
|1,361,308 ordinary shares of US$1 each
|8.
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:
|2,560,606 ordinary shares of US$1 each admitted on June 26, 2007
|9.
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
|60,705,823 ordinary shares of US$1 each
|Name of contact:
|Christian Hogg
|Address of contact:
|21/F., Hutchison House, 10 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong
|Telephone number of contact:
|+852 2121 8200
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Contacts
|Investor Enquiries
|Christian Hogg, CEO
|+852 2121 8200
|International Media Enquiries
|Anthony Carlisle,
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
|+44 7973 611 888 (Mobile)
|[email protected]
|U.S. Based Media Enquiries
|Brad Miles, BMC Communications
|+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
|[email protected]
|Susan Duffy, BMC Communications
|+1 (917) 499 8887 (Mobile)
|[email protected]
|Investor Relations
|Matt Beck, The Trout Group
|+1 (917) 415 1750 (Mobile)
|[email protected]
|David Dible,
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
|+44 7967 566 919 (Mobile)
|[email protected]
|Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
|Richard Gray / Andrew Potts
|+44 (20) 7886 2500
