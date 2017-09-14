Hydro One and Avista File Applications for Regulatory Approval of Merger

TORONTO and SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydro One Limited (“Hydro One”) (TSX:H) and Avista Corporation (“Avista”) (NYSE:AVA) today filed Applications requesting regulatory approval of the proposed merger of the two companies that was announced on July 19, 2017. The applications have been filed with state utility commissions in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska, as well as with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), requesting approval of the transaction on or before Aug. 14, 2018.

“The filing of the Applications for an order approving the proposed merger is an important milestone in the proposed transaction to bring together Hydro One and Avista,” said Mayo Schmidt, President and CEO, Hydro One Limited. “Together, we are growing, diversifying and strengthening our business. This is allowing us to gain further efficiencies through enhanced scale and increased purchasing power that will provide a strong foundation for the future with material benefits to all of our stakeholders most importantly the customers and communities we serve.”

Scott Morris, Avista Chairman, President and CEO, noted, “As we file our Applications, we are very pleased that Hydro One and Avista together have agreed to a series of important commitments designed to provide benefits to our customers and the communities we serve, well into the future. Following the closing of the transaction, our customers will continue to receive the same great service from Avista, because the merger is not designed to target the elimination of jobs or other cost-cutting that may affect customer service. Avista will maintain its headquarters in Spokane and office locations across our service territory, as well as local decision-making authority over day-to-day operations. The merger will provide some immediate cost savings that will be passed on to our customers, as well as the opportunity for longer-term benefits from efficiencies gained through the sharing of best practices, technology and innovation. Our communities will see increased charitable contributions, and a continuation of the strong support Avista provides in economic development and innovation.”

To complete the transaction, approvals must be obtained from the agencies named above, as well as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Also required is clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and compliance with applicable requirements under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The filings with these agencies will be made in the coming months. The merger must also be voted upon by Avista shareholders and receive a majority vote in favor. Avista filed the preliminary proxy with the Securities and Exchange Commission Sept. 14, 2017. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

About Hydro One Limited

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, C$25 billion in assets and annual revenues of over C$6.5 billion. Our team of 5,500 skilled and dedicated employees proudly and safely serves suburban, rural and remote communities across Ontario through our 30,000 circuit km high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km primary distribution networks. Hydro One is committed to the communities we serve, and has been rated as the top utility in Canada for its corporate citizenship, sustainability, and diversity initiatives. We are one of only four utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Energy Company designation from the Canadian Electrical Association. We also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis utilizing our extensive fibre optic network. Hydro One Limited’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:H). For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com.

About Avista Corporation

Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 379,000 customers and natural gas to 342,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company . Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA.” For more information about Avista, please visit www.myAvista.com .