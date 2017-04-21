Hydrogenics Selected as Technology Provider for SunLine Transit Agency

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSX:HYG) (“Hydrogenics” or “the Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based fuel cell modules, today announced that it has been selected to be the technology provider for the SunLine Transit Agency, covering heavy duty fuel cell power modules and PEM HyLyzer™ electrolysis equipment, to enable zero-emission public transit. Funded by a major grant award from California Climate Investments and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”), Hydrogenics will supply SunLine with five CelerityPlus™ power modules to be integrated into New Flyer fuel cell buses. Hydrogenics will also upgrade SunLine’s heavy duty fueling station with a new 1.5 megawatt PEM electrolyzer for onsite hydrogen fuel generation – making it the largest renewable hydrogen fueling facility in the United States. The station will produce up to 400 kilograms of hydrogen daily and be capable of fueling 15 buses per day.

“As the only hydrogen technology company that can offer both fuel cell power systems and clean onsite hydrogen generation, we are pleased to bring our advanced technology to this state-of-the-art project in California,” stated Daryl Wilson, President and CEO of Hydrogenics. “SunLine has been at the forefront of clean energy transportation in the region, and we look forward to being a part of implementing this zero-emission vehicle initiative.”

This is the first bundled hydrogen fleet and fuel project secured by a transit agency where funding has been received for both the heavy duty fuel cells and infrastructure for onsite renewable hydrogen generation supplied by the same technology provider. Successful deployment of this project will help remove barriers due to lack of hydrogen infrastructure and accelerate mass adoption of fuel cell buses within the transit industry.

The SunLine Fuel Cell Buses and Hydrogen Onsite Generation Refueling Station Pilot Commercial Deployment Project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities. The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investment projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities. For more information, visit California Climate Investments (https://arb.ca.gov/caclimateinvestments.)

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.

