Hydrogenics to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS; TSX: HYG) (“Hydrogenics” or “the Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during November and December:

November 15: The 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York

December 11: The 6th Annual Roth New Industrials Corporate Access Day in New York

Institutional investors are welcome to attend these conferences. Please contact the firms to inquire about meeting with management.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.

Hydrogenics Contacts:

Marc Beisheim, Chief Financial Officer

Hydrogenics Corporation

(905) 361-3660

investors@hydrogenics.com