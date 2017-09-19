Hydropothecary announces kosher certification on processed medical marijuana products

GATINEAU, QC–(Marketwired – September 19, 2017) – The Hydropothecary Corporation (“THCX” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: THCX) is pleased to announce its processed medical marijuana products have been granted kosher certification by the Ottawa Vaad HaKashrut. It is the only kosher certification currently granted to cannabis products in Canada.

The kosher certification, includes Decarb, the ready-to-consume activated marijuana powder product line, Elixir cannabis peppermint oil and the H2 line of milled products.

“Kosher certification is important to Hydropothecary because it reflects our emphasis on rigorous testing, independent third-party oversight and our focus on easy-to-use product innovations. As the only medical marijuana company in Canada with current kosher-certified processed products, we take great pride in having the support of the Council for Kashrut,” said Hydropothecary CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis.

The announcement of the certification, by Vaad HaKashrut director, Rabbi Levy Teitlebaum, comes just in time for Rosh Hashanah, on September 20.

“Kosher certification is something that is relied upon by many people, including vegans, vegetarians and people who are careful about what they consume, as a symbol of trust. What this certification shows is the value placed on proper etiquette for kosher and for being able to care for people. That is a beautiful harmony between the Council and Hydropothecary,” Rabbi Teitlebaum said.

Obtaining kosher certification requires several components, including an audit of cleaning protocols, kosher compliance review and on-site inspections throughout the year.

“This is a rigorous, independent, third-party certification process that goes from A to Z. Hydropothecary’s products not only qualify, but certification is gladly given because it’s important for what’s needed in this new sector,” said Rabbi Teitlebaum.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sungrown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary’s branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THCX’s positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis, as well as the import and export of medical cannabis.

FAQs About Kosher Certification and Medical Marijuana

Rabbi Levy Teitlebaum

Ottawa Vaad HaKashrut

What does kosher certification mean?

“Kosher certification is given to foods and consumed items that conform to kashrut or Jewish dietary law. This applies to processed foods, including plant products and animal products. Kosher ensures that what we are ingesting has been reviewed and conforms to dietary and religious needs.”

How will those taking medical marijuana know a product is kosher certified?

“Our symbol will appear on the label of every Hydropothecary product that is kosher certified. Clients can also obtain a Letter of Kosher Certification from Hydropothecary.”

Why is the advantage of kosher certification for medical marijuana products?

“As with the purchase of all consumable products, clients searching for kosher certification will know that their products adhere to the highest standards of kosher purity.”

When legalization of marijuana comes into effect in July, 2018, how will that affect kosher certification?

“Medical products required for health and wellbeing are eligible for kosher certification. With legalization of marijuana for recreational use, however, we will have to consider the ethics of using a product simply for enjoyment.”

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145625/Images/Vaad_Hakashrut_logo-6eb137dc3dcba2d4903be65e1a1ca019.jpg